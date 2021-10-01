Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $83,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Shares of GLOB opened at $281.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.76 and a beta of 1.26. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $173.34 and a 12-month high of $332.79.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

