Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,472 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.71 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

