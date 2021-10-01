Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 801 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.05% of Alexander’s worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 865.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 45.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Alexander’s stock opened at $260.62 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.70 and a 12-month high of $308.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Alexander's Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

