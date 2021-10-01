Globeflex Capital L P Grows Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 67.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.3% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $123.86 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

