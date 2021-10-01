Globeflex Capital L P Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,511,000 after buying an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 74.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after buying an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.45 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

