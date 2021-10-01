Globeflex Capital L P Invests $361,000 in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

Shares of SRC opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

