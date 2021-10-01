Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,150,000 after acquiring an additional 233,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,046,000 after purchasing an additional 215,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,412 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $913.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMPH. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

