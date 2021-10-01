Globeflex Capital L P Sells 21,855 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,855 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Silgan were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $38.36 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.