Globeflex Capital L P Sells 52,615 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,615 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,341.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

