Gnosis Market Capitalization Achieves $398.77 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $265.04 or 0.00554185 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $398.77 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00054818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00239151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00114726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

