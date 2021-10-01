GoByte Market Cap Reaches $474,819.58 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $474,819.58 and $407.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

