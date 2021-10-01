Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 79,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 481,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 171,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,080,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,577,000 after purchasing an additional 697,349 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 839,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 68,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.17 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

