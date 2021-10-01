Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,348,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 45,754 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 157,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

