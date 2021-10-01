Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,099 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $54.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

