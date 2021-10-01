Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CSX by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,407,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CSX by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,629 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.74 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

