Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,318 shares of company stock worth $9,977,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $194.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.84. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

