Golff (GOF) Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Golff has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $2.65 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golff has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One Golff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000961 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00229755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00114363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012205 BTC.

About Golff

Golff (GOF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,216 coins. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

