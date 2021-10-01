Govi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $83,245.00 (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Govi has a market cap of $22.30 million and $83,245.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00005233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,980,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

