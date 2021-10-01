Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$101.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$89.84. 40,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,665. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.80. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$71.66 and a twelve month high of C$94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

