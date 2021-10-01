Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 2,900 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NX stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $717.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

