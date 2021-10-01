Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 152,800 W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 276,794 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 95,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTI opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $529.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTI. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

