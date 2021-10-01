Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stake in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 19.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 46.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 17.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFVN opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

