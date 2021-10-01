Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $480,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after buying an additional 247,335 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Hess by 10.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,897,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $427,643,000 after buying an additional 60,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,889,000 after buying an additional 171,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,273,000 after buying an additional 204,647 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.65 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

