Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OneMain by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMF stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

