Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

