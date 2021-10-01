Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 22,500 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 41.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $959.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

