Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,433,760. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $181.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.93.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.