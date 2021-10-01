Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Trading Down 2%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF)’s stock price fell 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.99. 58,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 206,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

About Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF)

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.