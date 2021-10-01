Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,037 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $4,904,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 153,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFG opened at $84.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

