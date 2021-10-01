Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $54,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

NYSE SRC opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

