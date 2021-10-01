Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $4.44 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,167,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $800,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,744,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,771,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

AXON opened at $175.02 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total value of $863,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

