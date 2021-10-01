Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in Altice USA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,786,000 after purchasing an additional 78,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Altice USA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,829,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,570,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $20.72 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

