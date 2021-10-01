Gregory A. Fairhead Sells 3,500 Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) VP Gregory A. Fairhead sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

