Gregory Martin Smith Sells 1,303 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $43,298.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

