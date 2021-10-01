Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,313,000 after purchasing an additional 374,208 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,915,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at $4,716,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

