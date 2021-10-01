Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) versus dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

This table compares Grown Rogue International and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -73.76% -764.47% -60.50% dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Grown Rogue International and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $4.24 million 3.81 -$2.28 million N/A N/A dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. III.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grown Rogue International and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 1 0 3.00 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III 0 0 3 0 3.00

Grown Rogue International presently has a consensus price target of $0.68, suggesting a potential upside of 353.33%. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.69%. Given Grown Rogue International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grown Rogue International is more favorable than dMY Technology Group, Inc. III.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III beats Grown Rogue International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.