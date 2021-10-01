Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 109.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 22.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $94,892.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $432.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

