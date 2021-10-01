Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to post sales of $164.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.85 million to $166.00 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $169.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $786.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.68 million to $790.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $873.29 million, with estimates ranging from $862.10 million to $890.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

NYSE GWRE traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,106. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -150.58 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.11.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,745,000 after acquiring an additional 405,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after purchasing an additional 794,329 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 920,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,507,000 after buying an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

