GYEN (GYEN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $873,751.00

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded up 0% against the US dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.17 million and $873,751.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00101300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00134289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,110.94 or 0.99355089 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.55 or 0.06730857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars.

