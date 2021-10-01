H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Up 3,081.7% in September

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,900 shares, a growth of 3,081.7% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIGA. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 457,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 336,988 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,231,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,988,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 224,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 162,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIGA stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

