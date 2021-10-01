Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 111,850 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $513,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after buying an additional 8,131,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after buying an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,179,000 after buying an additional 521,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 135.13 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.59.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

