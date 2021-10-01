Halma plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Halma in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year.

Get Halma alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of HLMAF stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.