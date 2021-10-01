Hanesbrands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 27,914 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 926% compared to the average daily volume of 2,720 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,029,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,226. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after buying an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 154.4% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,824,000 after purchasing an additional 741,921 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.