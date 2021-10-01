Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Shares of HSNGY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. 1,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.7622 dividend. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Hang Seng Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.