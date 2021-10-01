Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.