Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

