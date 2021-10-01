Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Invests $5.43 Million in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,000. Farfetch accounts for about 0.4% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 102,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 159.8% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 322,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after buying an additional 198,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $756,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $15,698,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.38. 47,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,566. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.27.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.