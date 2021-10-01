Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

HWKN stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hawkins by 4,980.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hawkins by 622.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Hawkins by 1,179.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

