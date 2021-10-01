HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after buying an additional 262,462 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after buying an additional 2,374,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,099,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,318,000 after buying an additional 55,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after buying an additional 161,062 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.96 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

