HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $228,000 in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 13.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 92.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 53.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at $13,570,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after buying an additional 218,972 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,037 over the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAX opened at $18.68 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

